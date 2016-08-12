The Baltimore Ravens stopped their preseason game to watch Michael Phelps win gold

Michael Phelps vanquished his long-time rival Ryan Lochte on Thursday night, winning gold in the 200-meter IM. While millions watched at home, a few unexpected fans tuned in from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

M&T Bank Stadium is the home of the Baltimore Ravens and they were playing their first preseason game of the season at the same time Phelps was racing.

Well, Phelps is Maryland native, a close friend of former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, and a huge fan of the Ravens.

So the team decided to stop their game for several minutes to watch Phelps race. He did not disappoint.

Here is a video of the scene:

The crowd at Ravens stadium watching as Phelps wins another gold (on delay) pic.twitter.com/88RHcuIUme

— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 12, 2016

The players literally stopped in the middle of the field and had to wait for the race to end.

Later, Michelle Tafoya of NBC told Phelps about the scene and all he seemed to care about was that the Ravens beat the Panthers 22-19.

“We won,” Phelps said. “I was texting back and forth with a buddy — I won’t say who, but he knows who he is — right before I came back out [for his second race of the night] and he told me what the score was. I look forward to get back home to a Ravens game.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.