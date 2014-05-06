The Baltimore Ravens Have A Brilliant New Philosophy On The NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens think the NFL Draft is a crapshoot.

“We look at the draft as, in some respects, a luck-driven process. The more picks you have, the more chances you have to get a good player,” assistant GM Eric DeCosta told Jenny Vrentas of MMQB. “When we look at teams that draft well, it’s not necessarily that they’re drafting better than anybody else, it seems to be that they have more picks.”

People in the analytics world have been talking about the randomness of the NFL Draft for a while.

Cade Massey, a professor at the UPenn, has studied the draft and concluded that it’s almost entirely luck-based.

He told the Philadelphia Inquirer last year:

“It turned out, there are no differences in teams’ abilities to draft.” “Some teams have great years, other teams have bad years — and it matters. But those differences aren’t persistent year-to-year, which tells me that they are chance driven. Something between 95 and 100 per cent — I’m not exaggerating — of team differences in the draft is driven by chance.”

You can’t “solve” the NFL Draft.

For example, Massey found that almost half the time (48%), a player will end up being better than the guy who was drafted him before him at his position.

“Across all rounds, all positions, all years, the chance that a player proves to be better than the next best alternative is only slightly better than a coin-flip,” he wrote in the study.

Now, an NFL team has taken that idea and run with it.

The Ravens decided that amassing draft picks is the best way to get value in the draft, team execs told Vrentas. They have received the most compensatory draft picks (which teams get when a good free agent leaves for any other team) of any team in the league since 1994.

The idea is to get more picks, not necessarily higher picks.

There is some anecdotal evidence that this works.

Since 2000, the average NFL team has had 111.8 draft picks (excluding the expansion Houston Texans).

It turned out that, generally, the teams with more picks tended to win more games.

Teams that had more picks than average had a collective winning percentage of .530 since 2000. Teams that had less picks than average had a collective winning percentage of .472. The Patriots have had 124 picks since 2000, for example, while the Jets have had just 91.

The Ravens took a ton of heat for letting their free agents walk after winning the Super Bowl in 2013. But they got compensatory picks for many of those guys, and instead of packaging them together to move up in the draft — something that is provably irrational — they have drafted in bulk in order to increase the likelihood of landing a good player.

They had an amazing 10 picks last year. This year they will have eight.

