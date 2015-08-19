Baltimore Ravens kicker does a solid impression of Matthew McConaughey in local car commercial

Patrick Smith/Getty Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

If football doesn’t work out for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, he could have a shot at show business.

Tucker starred in a Baltimore-based used car dealership ad spoofing Matthew McConaughey’s famous Lincoln commercials.

McConaughey’s Texas drawl and specific way of speaking doesn’t make him the hardest actor to impersonate, but Tucker nonetheless does a solid job.

Tucker nails the strange, borderline philosophical monologue: “You know that saying about putting on pants: you gotta do it one leg at a time. The same thing goes for driving a Carbiz car: you can only drive with one foot at a time…

“Unless you’re one of those people that drives with both feet,” he adds.

And he also nails McConaughey’s body language:

He concludes the impression with McConaughey’s trademark “Alright.”

Watch the full ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.