5 Baltimore Ravens Players Have Been Arrested Since The NFL Season Ended

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct on July 13, the Baltimore Suns reports.

Along with Smith, four other members of the Ravens have been arrested this offseason. Five off-season arrests is the highest among NFL teams.

Here’s the full list of the Ravens arrests before Smith:

Ray Rice (RB) was arrested in Atlantic City in February and charged with assault after an alleged physical altercation with his then-fiancee and now wife. Rice was accepted into a pretrial diversion program that avoided jail time, and the charges were dismissed.

Deonte Thompson (WR) was arrested one week after Rice and charged with suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Florida. The charges were dropped when the two of passengers in the car took responsibility for the drugs.

Jah Reid (OL) was charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery in March. He and was also accepted into a pretrial diversion program.

Lorenzo Taliaferro (RB): was charged with a misdemeanour destruction of property, drunk and disorderly conduct in Williamsburg, Virginia in May. His court date is set for July 31st.

The NFL season begins on September 4th, and the Ravens kick off their season on September 7th against the Bengals. Baltimore’s veteran players report to training camp on July 23rd.

