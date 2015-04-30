Baltimore protests have spread to New York

Bryan Logan, Associated Press

The protests surrounding the death of another black man while in police custody that led to days of unrest in and around Baltimore has now spread to New York. 

Several hundred people have gathered at Union Square in Manhattan to protest the death of Freddie Grey, a Baltimore man who was critically injured in police custody.

The protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” and “hands up, don’t shoot” Wednesday night as dozens of New York police officers watched.

A police helicopter hovered overhead and a police loudspeaker warned the protesters that they would be arrested if they marched in the street.

One of the protesters said, “The police have become out of control.”

Here’s a look at how it’s playing on out social media:

 

NOW WATCH: Incredible dash-cam video of a car chase shows suspects tossing bales of weed out the window

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.