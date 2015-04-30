Baltimore protests have spread to New York

The protests surrounding the death of another black man while in police custody that led to days of unrest in and around Baltimore has now spread to New York.

Several hundred people have gathered at Union Square in Manhattan to protest the death of Freddie Grey, a Baltimore man who was critically injured in police custody.

The protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” and “hands up, don’t shoot” Wednesday night as dozens of New York police officers watched.

A police helicopter hovered overhead and a police loudspeaker warned the protesters that they would be arrested if they marched in the street.

One of the protesters said, “The police have become out of control.”

Here’s a look at how it’s playing on out social media:

Entire plaza at Union Square West full for #NYC2Baltimore pic.twitter.com/ddq1yecqCD

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) April 29, 2015

Chaos erupting at #NYC2Baltimore protest as police randomly grab people from the streets pic.twitter.com/uvDq5xBwlF

— Jeff Rae (@jeffrae) April 29, 2015

