Baltimore's solar-powered water wheel has now removed 1.1 million lbs of rubbish from the river

This is “Mr.Trash Wheel” — a water wheel in Baltimore that removes rubbish from the river.
The water wheel is powered by the river’s current, which lifts rubbish and debris from the water and deposits it into a dumpster.
The rubbish is then sent to be incinerated, which generates power for some homes in Maryland. When there isn’t enough water current, there is a solar panel attached to the water wheel to provide additional power.
Mr.Trash has been in use since 2014, removing over 1 million lbs of rubbish from Baltimore’s Inner Harbour. Some of that rubbish includes 8.9 million cigarette butts and half a million polystyrene containers.
The company behind Mr.Trash are currently fundraising for a second wheel.
Produced by David Ibekwe
