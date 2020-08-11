At least 1 person died and several others, including children, were trapped after a 'major explosion' in Maryland

⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️

In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215

Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.

???? @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp

— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020