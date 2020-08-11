At least 1 person died and several others, including children, were trapped after a 'major explosion' in Maryland

Connor Perrett
Baltimore Fire Department/TwitterOne person died and at least five others were trapped after several homes exploded on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.