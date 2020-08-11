At least 1 person died and several others, including children, were trapped after a 'major explosion' in Maryland

Baltimore Fire Department/TwitterOne person died and at least five others were trapped after several homes exploded on Monday.
- At least six people were trapped in Baltimore, Maryland after a gas explosion leveled three homes on Monday, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
- One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and at least four others were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, the department said on Twitter.
- The department said at least one other person remained trapped inside the rubble.
- Some of those trapped following the “major explosion” included children, the fire department said.
- A Special Rescue Operations team also responded to the scene to attempt to rescue trapped individuals.
- Officials have not yet said what they believed caused the explosion but are expected to brief the media at noon.
⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️
In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215
Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.
???? @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
