Baltimore gangs call for peace after riots

Two major street gangs have apparently joined forces with the Nation of Islam to take part in peaceful demonstrations and even try to discourage violence, a stark contrast to officials’ grim announcement that the gangs had teamed up to “take out” police.

The below picture shows Bloods (in red), Crips (in blue) and members of the Nation of Islam (in bow ties) posing together in a sign of unity. The nation of Islam has been actively working with police to quell the riots.

On Monday the Baltimore Police Department reported receiving a “credible threat” that several gangs were planning to try to “take out” law enforcement officers.

On Monday night, CNN’s Marc Lamont-Hill said that he was “in contact” with street gangs.

“For the last three days I’ve been in contact with Baltimore gang members who say we’re putting together truces, we’re no longer going to be fighting each other, we’re going to organise and protest,” said Hill.

“I’m talking about organised peaceful resistance from gang members, Bloods, Crips, other people who put their guns down and say we’re going to organise for justice.”

Hill further credited the Nation of Islam for helping violent gangs finding the middle, non-violent ground.

“People like the the fruit of Islam, people in the Nation of Islam who created order and imposed order in the neighbourhoods … they were pulling people out of the stores,” said Hill.

Images posted to social media have shown the bow-tied group standing between police and protestors, dragging people to safety from burning buildings and now posing with the Bloods and Crips.

“When police were not there protecting the property of poor people the Nation of Islam was there,” Hill said.

A Business Insider request for comment from the Baltimore Police Department has yet to be returned.

Nation of Islam just walked up on North Ave: “If your children are out here, send them home!” pic.twitter.com/qHmQke9HUU

