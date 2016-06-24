A Baltimore police officer charged in Freddie Grey's murder cleared of all charges

Caesar Goodson, one of six Baltimore police officers charged in the in-custody death of Freddie Grey, was found not guilty of second-degree depraved heart murder, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Goodson, 46, had been driving the police van transporting Grey in April 2015 when Grey suffered a broken neck and later died.

Judge Barry Williams cleared Goodson of all the charges laid against him, which included three counts of manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

Prosecutors had alleged that Goodson gave Grey a “rough ride” intending to injure him, and failed to ensure he was given medical care for those injuries.

But in closing arguments, Goodson’s attorney Matthew Fraling said Grey “created the high degree of risk” by changing his position in the back of the van, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The eight-day bench trial, which Goodson opted for rather than a jury trial, concluded Monday.

Goodson is the third officer to face trial in Grey’s death — William Porter’s ended in a mistrial and Edward Nero’sresulted in an acquittal. Goodson faced the most serious charge of all six officers.

