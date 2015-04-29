Baltimore City Councilman: 'This is bigger than Freddie Grey'

YouTube Councilman Nick Mosby being interviewed by Fox News reporter Leland Vittert, April 27, 2015.

The chaos overtaking Baltimore in recent days has become something of a media spectacle as police and local government officialsare being criticised for their handling of the unrest surrounding thedeath of Freddie Grey.

Media outlets have been under scrutiny, accused of ignoring what were largely peaceful protests, until they became violent.

Baltimore City Councilman Nick Mosby says the widespread unrest goes far beyond Freddie Grey’s death.

In an interview with Fox News Monday night, Mosby said it’s about the “social economics of poor, urban America.” He describes those protesting in the community as “showing decades old of anger, frustration for a system that’s failed them.”

Mosby said that failed system has introduced a type of socioeconomic stagnation in Baltimore, where there’s “a lack of education, lack of commercial development, lack of opportunities” — the culmination of which creates exactly the kind of environment volatile enough to “erupt anywhere in socially economically deprived America.”

Here’s the full video of Mosby’s interview:

