Divers Have Released Footage Of A Mysterious 'UFO' In The Baltic Sea

Last year divers reportedly discovered strange objects at the bottom of the Baltic Sea between Sweden and Finland, one apparently the size of a jumbo jet with another smaller object of the same shape nearby. Both appeared to have mysterious “drag marks” beneath them.



While initially it was suspected to be a shipwreck, the sizes and shapes appeared to be off. Following international media interest, Ocean Explorer, the Swedish team that found the ship using sonar regions, pledged to return and dive when the waters were calmer.

That time has come, and Ocean Explorer has released some of their new footage to Swedish paper Expressen. The video is in Swedish but the images speak for themselves.

WATCH (In Swedish):



For the non-Swedish speakers, here’s an account of the dive from Ocean Explorer’s team:

The Ocean X Team dove down to the circle-shaped object in the Baltic Sea and met something they never experienced before. First they thought it was just stone or a rock cliff, but after further observations the object appeared more as a huge mushroom, rising 3-4 meters/10-13 feet from the seabed, with rounded sides and rugged edges. The object had an egg shaped hole leading into it from the top, as an opening. On top of the object they also found strange stone circle formations, almost looking like small fireplaces. The stones were covered in something resembling soot.

“During my 20-year diving career, including 6000 dives, I have never seen anything like this. Normally stones don’t burn. I can’t explain what we saw, and I went down there to answer questions, but I came up with even more questions “, says Stefan Hogeborn, one of the divers at Ocean X Team.

Of course, this all sounds completely nuts. Right now the Ocean Explorer Facebook page is awash with conspiracy theories and attempts to explain the video, either through the lens of both scientific discovery or fraud.

One point to note — as Jesus Diaz at Gizmodo points out, these guys aren’t UFO enthusiasts, they are people who dive for sunken treasure from ancient wrecks, purely for profit. But that doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of this being a hoax or viral marketing stunt.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.