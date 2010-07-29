Baltic Dry Index Up 11% In A Matter Of Days, But Nobody Cares Anymore

Joe Weisenthal

Shocking, we know, but the Baltic Dry Index, hasn’t been getting as much attention on the way up, as it did during its big decline.

After falling for several straight days — prompting all kinds of double dip howls — it’s now up 11% since its bottom.

Just thought you’d like to know, since everyone else has stopped talking about it.

chart

Photo: Bloomberg

