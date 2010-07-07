Baltic Dry Index Continues Its Dizzying Plunge

The Baltic Dry Index (the key measure of shipping day-rates) is down for the 28th straight day, as Edward Harrison of Credit Writedown notes.



The question is: is this a sign of a massive slowing on the horizon, or is this the natural expected effect of a massive move on the part of shippers to bring new boats onto line, which necessarily has a depressing effect on prices.

It’s easy to cite the former, but the BDI isn’t just a simple economic indicator, and it’s always represented, just as much, the speed at which shippers are bringing on new boats. Don’t read too much into this yer.

