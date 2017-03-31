This game is No. 1 in the App Store for a reason -- it's crazy addictive, and totally free

On Wednesday morning, my fiancée urged me to download this free iPhone game called “Ballz.”

By Wednesday night, I was hooked.

“Ballz” — from Ketchapp Games, the controversial company behind “2048” and countless other mobile games — has a lot going for it. It’s simple, easy to master, and gets better as you play. Oh, and it’s also totally free. You can play it on either iPhone or iPad.

Here’s a super-quick guide.

'Ballz' is similar to 'Breakout,' where you use a ball to break through layers of tiles or 'bricks,' but with a few twists: Each block has a number, and you must hit the block that number of times in order for it to break. Dave Smith/Business Insider Also, once the ball floats back down to the ground, all the tiles move down a step. If any tile reaches the bottom of the screen, the game is over. Dave Smith/Business Insider You start the game with just one ball, but you collect and accumulate more balls throughout the game, which helps break blocks with high numbers. Dave Smith/Business Insider As you accumulate more balls, each shot becomes more and more satisfying, since you can ricochet around the screen, using the geometry of the blocks and the full arena to break up the grid. Dave Smith/Business Insider You really need to see it in action. My fiancée and I played this game together for over an hour last night. Your score is a tally of how many shots you've taken without a tile reaching the bottom of the screen, and for a while, we both topped out around 45. Dave Smith/Business Insider But here's a tip: Always try to get your balls to the ceiling. Regardless of the blocks on the screen, 'Ballz' always keeps the top layer totally clear, which is perfect for endless ricocheting off surfaces. Dave Smith/Business Insider With some carefully angled shots, I reached my new best last night. I may have celebrated this a little too hard. Dave Smith/Business Insider Regardless, 'Ballz' is an incredibly fun, incredibly addictive game that's perfect for passing the time. And it's free! There's really no reason not to try. Dave Smith/Business Insider You can download 'Ballz' right here.

