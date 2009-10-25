Balloon mum: We Told Kids To Lie

Erin Geiger Smith

The balloon boy mum is going a long way to teach her children the consequences of lying.

Not that there was much — or any — doubt that the saga of the boy “flying” across the Colorado sky in a homemade ballon was a hoax, but documents released yesterday confirm it.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan posted a search warrant for the Heene family home, which cites an affidavit given by Mayumi Heene.  According to the warrant, her affidavit said that:

  • The release of the “flying saucer” was intentionally a hoax
  • The parents knew all along ballon boy Falcon was in the residence
  •  The parents devised the hoax about two weeks before they carried it out and the balloon was created especially for the hoax
  • The parents instructed the children to lie to the authorities and the media about the hoax; and
  • The motive was to “make the family more marketable for future media interest”

 

Balloon Boy Affidavit

