Balloon mum: We Told Kids To Lie

The balloon boy mum is going a long way to teach her children the consequences of lying.
Not that there was much — or any — doubt that the saga of the boy “flying” across the Colorado sky in a homemade ballon was a hoax, but documents released yesterday confirm it.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan posted a search warrant for the Heene family home, which cites an affidavit given by Mayumi Heene. According to the warrant, her affidavit said that:
- The release of the “flying saucer” was intentionally a hoax
- The parents knew all along ballon boy Falcon was in the residence
- The parents devised the hoax about two weeks before they carried it out and the balloon was created especially for the hoax
- The parents instructed the children to lie to the authorities and the media about the hoax; and
- The motive was to “make the family more marketable for future media interest”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.