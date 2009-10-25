Balloon mum: We Told Kids To Lie

The balloon boy mum is going a long way to teach her children the consequences of lying.



Not that there was much — or any — doubt that the saga of the boy “flying” across the Colorado sky in a homemade ballon was a hoax, but documents released yesterday confirm it.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan posted a search warrant for the Heene family home, which cites an affidavit given by Mayumi Heene. According to the warrant, her affidavit said that:

The release of the “flying saucer” was intentionally a hoax

The parents knew all along ballon boy Falcon was in the residence

The parents devised the hoax about two weeks before they carried it out and the balloon was created especially for the hoax

The parents instructed the children to lie to the authorities and the media about the hoax; and

The motive was to “make the family more marketable for future media interest”

Balloon Boy Affidavit



