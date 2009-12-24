Balloon Boy's Dad Gets Jail Time

Balloon Boy’s dad is going to jail.

Perhaps more importantly, he’ll be on probation that will forbid him from profiting on the fiasco for four years — a net that the judge may cast liberally to shut down the fame-seekers until long after people have forgotten about them.

From the AP:

The man who carried out the balloon boy hoax has been sentenced to jail for the stunt.

A judge sentenced Richard Heene to 90 days in jail, including 60 days of work release that will let him pursue work as a construction contractor while doing his time. The judge also imposed conditions on Heene’s probation that forbid him from profiting from the balloon spectacle in any way for four years.

Heene choked back tears as he said he was sorry, especially to the rescue workers who chased down false reports that his 6-year-old son had floated away in a balloon. He said: “I do want to reiterate that I’m very, very sorry.”

Richard and Mayumi Heene pleaded guilty to charges that they carried out the balloon stunt in October to promote a reality TV show. Mayumi Heene’s sentencing is under way.

