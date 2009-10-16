BALLOON BOY FOUND ALIVE





The story of the boy who flew a balloon 20,000 feet into the sky is over — and it’s a happy ending.

Six-year-old Falcon Keene was found alive, hiding in a cardboard box at home, according to reports.

Turns out he never got into the balloon in the first place.

On Fox Business News, a cop just said something like “this isn’t the first time we found out a missing child went into hiding because he was afraid he was in trouble when he learned people were looking for him.”

We’re all breathing easier here at TBI headquarters, where we spent the better part of the afternoon glued to TV sets watching what we thought was a little boy-carrying, silver balloon twist and tumble thousands of feet above Colorado.

When the balloon finally crashed to Earth and authorities found it empty, we, like many, feared the worst — that Falcon had fallen out and to his death. CNN even aired photos showing something falling from the balloon.

What sweet relief!

