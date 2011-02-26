Balloon Helps You Handle The Zillion Questions You Get During An Event

Balloon Founder/CEO Romain David

Photo: Twitter

Balloon is a French startup that solves a real problem well known of event organisers and attendees: how to manage questions. The time for questions in any event is limited, and you want the best questions instead of those from the fastest hand-raiser or the loudest shouter.Balloon displays questions on a screen and lets people send questions through web, mobile, SMS, Twitter, and vote on them. Of course event organisers can moderate the questions, and they can also use it for nifty things like real time polls and feedback.



The hugely popular startup demo pit Start In Paris which we cover here uses Balloon and it always works great. Balloon tells us they also have customers like Google, Microsoft, PayPal and Publicis who use their product either for public events or corporate seminars.

