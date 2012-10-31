Ballmer's New Mission for Microsoft

Chief Executive Steve Ballmer is betting on one of Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT +1.18%busiest years ever to keep the company relevant in a new age of mobile technology.



On Monday, Microsoft formally introduced new smartphones that will use a revamped version of the company’s mobile-phone operating software.

That software, Windows Phone 8, follows last week’s release of the latest version of Microsoft’s flagship Windows operating system, which was refashioned with touch-screen devices in mind.

Read more on the Wall Street Journal.

