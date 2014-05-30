Here's Steve Ballmer's Other Favourite Thing About Being Wealthy

AP Steve Ballmer

Apparently, Steve Ballmer also like buying sports teams.

The ex-Microsoft CEO, worth $US15 billion, reportedly won a bidding war with his offer to buy the Los Angeles Clippers for $US2 billion.

Previously, he named another perk as his favourite thing about being so rich. Speaking in March with the dean of Oxford University’s School of Business in his first public appearance since leaving Microsoft, he said this was the best part:

I can play just about any golf course I want on the planet. If I can get there someone will take me out to play. I’m a lousy player but I love it. You thought it would be something bigger and more cosmic? Noooo!

Ballmer, who is 57, also said he’s pretty sure he won’t spend the rest of his life playing golf “all day, every day.”

He said he was currently “rebooting,” and looking around for something new to jump into.

Well, he has certainly found it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.