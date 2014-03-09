This Is Steve Ballmer's Favourite Thing About Being Wealthy

AP Steve Ballmer

It’s not unpleasant to be rich and powerful. It’s especially not unpleasant to be rich, powerful, famous and retired.

So what’s the best perk that Steve Ballmer, who is all of those things, enjoys these days?

During his first public appearance since he left Microsoft a month ago he was asked that question. He was speaking on stage with the dean of Oxford University’s School of Business

He laughingly admitted:

I can play just about any golf course I want on the planet. If I can get there someone will take me out to play. I’m a lousy player but I love it. You thought it would be something bigger and more cosmic? Noooo!

Ballmer, who is 57, also said he’s pretty sure he won’t spend the rest of his life playing golf “all day, every day.”

He’s currently “rebooting,” and looking around for something new to jump into.

We’ll have to wait and see if that means he’ll join another company, join his friend Bill Gates in saving the world or do something else altogether, like become a really good golfer.

