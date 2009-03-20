Ballmer Still Begging Bartz For A Meeting

Yahoo shares are up 3% today after Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer beat the drum again on a potential search deal with Yahoo at a conference in New York.



MediaMemo’s Peter Kafka, paraphrasing/quoting Ballmer:

“There are a lot of things that are fairly compelling economically in trying to put our two search efforts together in a partnership.” I thought that last year, and “I got bailed out of this economy by Yahoo on that”. [Laughs].

That said, Ballmer hasn’t actually discussed a deal in any detail with new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz yet. “I’m sure when it’s appropriate, we’ll have a chance to sit down and talk,” he said.

