Steve Ballmer To Businesses: We'll Release More Stuff For You Soon

We’ve already laid out a long list of reasons why businesses will ignore Windows 8 for a long time. Seems like Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer realises the problem.



At a launch event for Windows 8 in New York, he spent one breath saying that business will love Windows 8. And in the next breath, he promised them that more stuff was coming for them, too.

He believes Windows 8 will be popular because it makes corporate data more secure, he said.

However, as we previously noted, most of the so-called new business features for Windows 8 are really just tweaked features that already exist in Windows 7.

There’s one notable exception: a feature called Windows to Go, available only in the Windows 8 Enterprise edition, which lets administrators put Windows 8 on a USB stick and run it on another computer, like a home PC.

Ballmer promised enterprise customers that Microsoft will be adding more stuff to the operating system to make it more compelling for them. He also said enterprise customers should expect “more to come” from Microsoft Dynamics, its enterprise-software suite; Yammer, the collaboration tool Microsoft acquired earlier this year; Visual Studio, a software-development tool; and Azure, Microsoft’s cloud-computing service).

Listen for yourself.

