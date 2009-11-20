Ballmer: Windows 7 Flying Off The Shelves

Microsoft’s Windows 7 is its fastest-selling OS ever, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said today at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

Specifically, Ballmer said that Microsoft has already sold twice as many copies as any OS in the same time frame, according to CNET’s Ina Fried.

This is obviously good news for Microsoft. But it doesn’t fully answer the most important question: Are corporations, who mostly ignored Windows Vista, going to upgrade to Windows 7?

