BALLMER: Other Guys Did Good Work, But There's Nothing Like The Surface In The World

Here’s a good interview Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer did with the BBC.



He admits Microsoft is planning on doing more hardware. It’s sort of a no-brainer. We didn’t think the Surface was a one-off device. But, it’s still refreshing to hear him say it.

Here are some highlights of the interview:

“[The launch of Windows 8 is] really an epic thing. Right up there in the top two or three moments … Starts us on this new era of computing.”

“There is no device I can point to on the market that’s like a Surface, not one. There are other guy’s that have done great work, good for them. But, if you want to get one device that is really the one device you need … there’s nothing like the Surface tablet with Windows 8.”

“We have committed ourselves on a path where we will do whatever’s required from both a hardware and software innovation perspective, and the cloud innovation innovation perspective in order to propel the kind of vision that we have.”

“Is it fair to say we’re going to do more hardware? Obviously we are, we did our first piece of non-Xbox hardware as we launched the Surface on October 26.”

“[Doing more hardware?] We’re doing none today, we’ll so some more tomorrow. Where we see important opportunities to set a new standard, yeah we’ll dive in.”

“I don’t like awake worrying about the short term valuation of our company. (Paraphrase: Other than Apple there’s no one that makes the same kind of money for shareholders as Microsoft.”)

Here’s Ballmer:



