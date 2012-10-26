BALLMER: Other Guys Did Good Work, But There's Nothing Like The Surface In The World

Here’s a good interview Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer did with the BBC.
He admits Microsoft is planning on doing more hardware. It’s sort of a no-brainer. We didn’t think the Surface was a one-off device. But, it’s still refreshing to hear him say it.
Here are some highlights of the interview:
- “[The launch of Windows 8 is] really an epic thing. Right up there in the top two or three moments … Starts us on this new era of computing.”
- “There is no device I can point to on the market that’s like a Surface, not one. There are other guy’s that have done great work, good for them. But, if you want to get one device that is really the one device you need … there’s nothing like the Surface tablet with Windows 8.”
- “We have committed ourselves on a path where we will do whatever’s required from both a hardware and software innovation perspective, and the cloud innovation innovation perspective in order to propel the kind of vision that we have.”
- “Is it fair to say we’re going to do more hardware? Obviously we are, we did our first piece of non-Xbox hardware as we launched the Surface on October 26.”
- “[Doing more hardware?] We’re doing none today, we’ll so some more tomorrow. Where we see important opportunities to set a new standard, yeah we’ll dive in.”
- “I don’t like awake worrying about the short term valuation of our company. (Paraphrase: Other than Apple there’s no one that makes the same kind of money for shareholders as Microsoft.”)
Here’s Ballmer:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.