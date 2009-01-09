Ballmer Was "Quaking In My Boots" Before Big Keynote (MSFT)

Last night was Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer’s first spin giving the CES keynote speech, formerly Bill Gates’ show.



Turn out the pressure was getting to him:

WSJ: Steve Ballmer admits he’s a little nervous. Not about Google or Apple or the economy, at least not at this very moment. It was a few hours before the Microsoft CEO was to give his first keynote speech Wednesday night at CES, a chore traditionally handled by Bill Gates, and he’s a little antsy. “Quaking in my boots,” he joked.

Surely, Gates, who stepped back from daily involvement in Microsoft last year to do philanthropy, gave Ballmer some great pointers on how to deliver his speech. “In fact, he did not,” Ballmer said.

Steve should relax — The CEO did fine, and put in a competent, if somewhat dull, CES performance.

And he managed to avoid the kind of antics that made “Steve Ballmer going crazy” a viral video hit.



