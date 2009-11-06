Ballmer Wants The Microsoft-Yahoo Deal To Be International*

UPDATE: Microsoft says the below report from Reuters is inacurrate. Here’s what a rep tells us: “…the Microsoft-Yahoo! agreement does apply outside the United States. As it’s written, it must be approved by regulators in the U.S. and Europe in order to go into effect. As soon as those regulators give approval, the agreement goes into effect worldwide, although implementation in a specific country is postponed if regulatory approval is required there and it is not yet obtained. But that will not postpone implementation in other places.”

Original: Steve Ballmer wants to expand the Microsoft-Yahoo search deal after it gets U.S. regulatory approval:

Reuters: “It’s possible that we will extend that partnership (with Yahoo) outside the U.S.,” Ballmer told reporters at a news conference. “We will have to wait and see if we can get approval and consummate that partnership inside the U.S. first.”

Microsoft has said it believes the deal will close in early 2010, and that they can make significant progress on integration in one or two major markets next year.

