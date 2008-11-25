Ballmer To Be Deposed

Steve Ballmer loses a motion in the Vista marketing fraud suit and now gets the joy of giving a three-hour deposition:



Bloomberg: U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle denied Microsoft’s request to block consumers’ lawyers from questioning Ballmer, ruling that he may have first-hand knowledge of facts relevant to the case based in part on a conversation with Intel Corp.’s top executive.

“Plaintiffs point to a phone call between Intel’s CEO, Paul Otellini, and Mr. Ballmer where the executives supposedly discussed a change in the Vista capable requirements,” Pechman said in the Nov. 21 ruling.

Microsoft, the world’s biggest software maker, faces an April 13 trial on allegations that, when development of its Vista operating system was delayed, it allowed computer manufacturers to label existing stock as “Vista capable” even though they could run only the most basic version of the system and not a premium edition that provides better graphics.

See Also: Microsoft Vista Fraud Emails: No Scandal Here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.