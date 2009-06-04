Ballmer Threatens Obama, Says He'll Move Jobs Overseas

Despite all the harrassment it took during the Clinton years, Microsoft (MSFT) is still regarded as a fairly Democratic-friendly company.



But CEO Steve Ballmer has a message to Barack Obama: Start taxing overseas profits, and we’ll offshore more of our jobs.

Bloomberg: In a roundtable discussion today, Ballmer, Symantec Corp. Chairman John Thompson and the heads of smaller companies such as privately held Bentley Systems, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based maker of engineering software, said such policies would hurt domestic investment, reduce shareholder value and increase the cost of employing U.S. workers.

Ballmer said that, while the Obama proposals would preserve expense deductions related to research and experimentation costs, the overall deduction limits for companies that defer tax on foreign profits would raise the cost of employing U.S. workers. Fiduciary responsibility to shareholders would require Microsoft to cut costs, he said, meaning many jobs would be moved out of the country.

