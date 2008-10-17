Yahoo Flies As Microsoft's Ballmer Teases: "Deal May Still Make Sense"

Is Steve Ballmer just trying to torture the already-tortured Yahoo sharholders? During a keynote at the Gartner ITxpo, the Microsoft CEO said a deal between the two companies would “still make sense economically” and not just at Yahoo’s current low-low price:



Marketwatch: However, Ballmer, who made the comments during a keynote interview at the Gartner ITXpo, said he doesn’t know what share price Yahoo would have accepted to be acquired after the company turned down Microsoft’s unsolicted $33-a-share offer earlier this year. Ballmer said that even with the recent drop in Yahoo’s share price, the company “probably thinks its still worth as least as much today,” as when Microsoft made its offer.

Now there’s no chance Microsoft would come back with the old offer. And this still isn’t an indication that Microsoft is still interested at any price. But Yahoo shares are up over 9% today on the news.

Right now, the short report is all we have from the interview — we’ll look out for more to see if there’s any more context to Ballmer’s statements.

Update: Officially, Microsoft says it was just teasing: “Our position hasn’t changed. Microsoft has no interest in acquiring Yahoo!; there are no discussions between the companies.”

See Also: Wake Up, People: Microsoft Just Offered To Buy Yahoo Again

