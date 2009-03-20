Ballmer: Sun Micro Nothing But A Sandbag For IBM

IBM (IBM) may be making a play for Sun (JAVA), but Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer isn’t worried.

“Someone must think [an IBM-Sun deal] it’s a good idea for the rumour to even exist, I don’t exactly get it,” Steve told a media conference in New York this morning.

“You pick up a lot of stuff when you buy Sun,” Steve continued. “[A deal] gives [IBM] a year or two where all they’re doing is digesting it. I relish that year.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.