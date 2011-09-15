Ballmer Spot-Checks Financial Analysts, Finds That 20% Are Using Paper

Photo: Microsoft

When Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer walks into a room to give a speech, he does a quick spot check to see what kind of computer everybody is using.In the past, he’s commented on people using Macs.



Today, in a room full of financial analysts, he saw that about 70% of them were using a notebook with a keyboard and mouse.

Only 10% were using a tablet.

His point was that the traditional PC market is far from dead, and Microsoft has to keep focusing on it, while at the same time extending Windows to work better on touch-screen tablets.

The most surprising part: 20% were using paper.

As Ballmer said, “hopefully paper is the one we can do most to get rid of.”

People laughed, but he wasn’t joking. “In a sense, there needs to be a lot of innovation before we have machines we’re comfortable enough with so people are not using pencil and paper. That’s a big opportunity.

