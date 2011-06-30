Ballmer Hits Back At Critics: YOU TELL ME IF I LACK ENERGY OR CONVICTION!

Photo: Flickr/The CBI

Steve Ballmer is literally shouting down the critics who think he should be leaving his post as CEO of Microsoft.Geekwire has a great audio clip of Ballmer speaking at the Seattle Rotary Club where someone asked him for his reaction to people that say it’s time for him to leave.



He bellowed as only he can, “YOU TELL ME IF I LACK ENERGY OR CONVICTION, or we’re not driving all the change we need to drive.”

(That was met with applause from the Rotary Club.)

We don’t think anyone has ever questioned Ballmer’s energy or conviction. It’s always been about his ability to execute and see around the corner that has been under question. Microsoft is driving more change with the introduction of Windows Phone, but it’s really late to the party and so far it’s completely missing out on the next wave of computing — tablets like the iPad.

Ballmer was also asked about Windows 8 and what it means to Microsoft. His response: “You cut me open and saw what was inside: Windows. Windows. Windows. Windows … Our company was born on the back of Windows. Windows underpins a huge percentage of all of our success, all of our profitability, all of the important things that we do. So, how important is it? Very, would be a very fair answer.”

