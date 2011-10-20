BALLMER: Google Search Results Are As Good As Or Better Than Bing For 85% Of The World

Photo: Flickr/Kevin Krejci

Last night Steve Ballmer made a slightly amusing admission about Bing’s search results versus Google:”Take any search you want, try it out on Bing, try it out on Google. 70% of the time you probably won’t care. 15% of the time you’ll probably like us better, and 15% of the time you’ll probably like the other guy better.”



Catch that? He admits that Google’s search results are as good or better for 85% of the world as Bing. Granted, he’s also saying Bing’s search results are as good or better for 85% of the world as Google.

If you’re trying to disrupt an entrenched rival, you have to be significantly better. You can’t be better for 15% of the world.

In Ballmer’s defence, he says Bing has a better interface, better travel results, and other things that make it nicer. Those are subjective things, and clearly most people don’t agree with him since Google is still dominating search.

