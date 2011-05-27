Ballmer: Google Has "Taken A Failed Approach So Far" To Tablets

Steve Ballmer decided to take a shot at Google’s weak Android tablets sales in a talk with Microsoft employees in China.



The Wall Street Journal reports Ballmer told employees, Google “has taken a failed approach so far” with tablets. (He admitted Apple’s iPad has been very successful.)

True, Android isn’t doing well in tablets right now, but it’s just the first inning. It started slowly in phones, too.

At least Google is at bat. Microsoft is still sitting on the bench. (Sorry for the baseball metaphor!)

Ballmer says his company is working a “unique contribution” to the tablet market and will have “more news about that in the not-too-distant future.”

We’ll be curious to see what it is, and how it differs from Google’s approach. Seems like Google’s approach to tablets is a lot like Microsoft’s approach to PCs.

Ballmer has been promising a Microsoft tablet to compete with Apple and Google since July of last year. (At the time he said, “It has job one urgency around here, nobody’s sleeping at this point.”

We probably won’t see anything from Microsoft on tablets until Windows 8 comes out next year.

We might get a preview of Windows 8 next week.

