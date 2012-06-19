Ballmer: Microsoft To Get Walloped By Lousy Economy

Thus far, Microsoft has escaped real damage from the slowing global economy (soon to become a full-blown global recession, in our opinion). That won’t last, says Steve Ballmer:



Reuters: “Financial issues are going to affect both business spending and consumer spending, and particularly … spending by the financial services industry,” Ballmer told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference in the Norwegian capital.

“We have a lot of business with the corporate sector as well as with the consumer sector and whatever happens economically will certainly effect itself on Microsoft,” he told Reuters.

“I think one has to anticipate that no company is immune to these issues,” he said, but declined to be more specific…

“There are parts of our every business which are probably ‘safe’ in the sense that it’s not like our business would go to zero,” he said in an interview.

“On the other hand, when businesses have less money — they can borrow less money, they can spend less money — that can’t be good. When consumers feel the economic pinch, house prices come down. That can’t be good,” Ballmer said.

