Ballmer: Macs Too Expensive For Broke Americans

Apple’s (AAPL) Mac business has outpaced the overall PC industry in recent years, taking market share away from Microsoft (MSFT) Windows-based PCs. But last month, at least, sales of Windows-based PCs grew, while Mac sales declined.



Makes sense to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

“The economy is helpful,” Ballmer said at a conference today in New York. “Paying an extra $500 for a computer with a[n Apple] logo on it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense in this economy.”

