Ballmer Ribs Google's OS At Microsoft Conference

Steve Ballmer made a bit of fun of Google’s Chrome OS at Microsoft’s (MSFT) Worldwide Partner Conference in New Orleans today.

If he was worried about Google, he tried not to let it show.

Here are a few of his pokes via CNET:

“I don’t know if they can’t make up their mind or what the problem is over there. The last time I checked you don’t need two client operating systems.”

“Who knows what this thing is? To me the Chrome OS thing is highly interesting — it won’t happen for a year and a half and they already announced an operating system (Android).”

“Windows is the operating system for the job.” He said that half the time people are on their PC, they are working on something that’s not in the browser.

Ballmer, of course, knows what Google is up to. He knows that lo-fi netbooks don’t need a full version of Windows, and that Microsoft is going to have to refine its strategy there. (For now, they’re going with a less-expensive, “starter” version of Windows 7.)

And Ballmer knows more than anyone just how much Windows contributes to Microsoft’s bottom line.

But we don’t expect any different from Steve. Here’s a video of him laughing off the iPhone:



