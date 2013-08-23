By Retiring, Steve Ballmer Just Made Himself Nearly $US1 Billion Richer

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is retiring within the next 12 months. With this retirement comes a huge cash out of Microsoft stock. SPCapitalIQ says that Ballmer owns 333 million shares of Microsoft stock. If he is to exercise this options he’ll net a cool $US840 million.

CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla just tweeted:

Steve Ballmer owns 333 million shares of $USMSFT. So his retirement just made him $US840 million richer. (via @SPCapitalIQ)

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) August 23, 2013

Ballmer is already a billionaire, making his forture from years working at Microsoft.

Ballmer ranks 51 among the world’s billionaires and 22 in the United States.

As of March 2013, Forbes reports his net worth as $US15.2 billion.

