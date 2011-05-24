Ballmer: It's Called Windows 8 And It's Coming In 2012*

Photo: Associated Press

At a developers’ conference in Japan, Steve Ballmer revealed two points about the next version of Windows.It’s called Windows 8 — at least now — and it’s coming out in 2012.



He also reiterated that it’s going to show up on tablets and slates, as well as traditional PCs.

Here’s what he said:

And yet, as we look forward to the next generation of Windows systems, which will come out next year, there’s a whole lot more coming. As we progress through the year, you ought to expect to hear a lot about Windows 8. Windows 8 slates, tablets, PCs, a variety of different form factors.

None of this is really surprising — Microsoft has been talking about the next version of Windows since January, when it announced that it would run on the ARM processors found in most tablets (and smartphones) today. But it’s the first time an exec has officially confirmed that name and the 2012 ship date.

You can read the full thing on Microsoft’s Web site. The remarks were noticed by ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley among others.

*Update: Apparently not even the CEO of Microsoft is allowed to speak out of turn about the next release of the company’s flagship product. A company spokesperson just sent us the following:

“It appears there was a misstatement. We are eagerly awaiting the next generation of Windows 7 hardware that will be available in the coming fiscal year. To date, we have yet to formally announce any timing or naming for the next version of Windows.”

