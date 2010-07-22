Ballmer Hit A "Home Run" With Microsoft Employees Yesterday

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft’s executives might be planning a coup to disrupt Steve Ballmer’s reign, but yesterday the CEO impressed employees with his candor on stage at the Microsoft Global Exchange.We asked a Microsoft employee in attendance what people were saying of Ballmer. Are they happy with him, do they think he should be in charge?



Here’s the Microsoftie’s response:

honestly, Ballmer hit a homerun today. he was very honest. acknowledged the great work apple was doing, conceded we needed to be better.

i think today we saw some incredible work we’re doing in mobile, IE9 spaces.. really impressive – definitely showed the corporate push to be better here. Tablets are next I’d think – though there’s likely some concern about what can be done with current Intel Chipsets around battery life, cooling, etc… all-up, really impressed by the future vision tomorrow – optimistic about tomorrow’s results – though i don’t think any upside will move the stock personally… too much negativity around the corporate brand.

