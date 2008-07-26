Ballmer Has Secret Plan To Save Microsoft's Internet Business

Botched Yahoo deal? Fleeing online executives? Never fear, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has a plan — a secret plan! — to rule the Web. Via Barron’s, via Bits:



When button-holed in the hallway by an investor, Ballmer again mentioned that the company has a secret initiative that it will unveil in online services in the near future that will be an innovation that should improve the company’s online performance. “But that’s the one thing I’m not going to talk about,” Ballmer told him.

Let the speculation begin! Or if you actually know what he’s talking about, send us a tip.

