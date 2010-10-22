Ballmer: Goldman's Idea To Spin Out Consumer Business Is "Second Most Crazy Idea I Have Ever Heard"

Photo: AP

Steve Ballmer thinks Goldman Sachs analyst Sarah Friar is “nutty,” the FT reports.Friar recently downgraded Microsoft to neutral, suggesting Microsoft spin out its consumer business.



Speaking at a conference today, Ballmer called that idea, “the second most crazy idea I have ever heard.”

(Sadly, Ballmer wouldn’t reveal the craziest idea he’s ever heard.)

We have to agree with Ballmer. Microsoft’s consumer businesses are coming together nicely. The integration of Windows Phone 7 with Xbox, and Windows 7 for the PC makes sense to us.

Other highlights from Ballmer:

He thinks mobile will be the next $1 billion business.

He’s still passionate about running Microsoft: “If I ever thought there was a day when the company would be better off without me, I’d leave that day.”

Microsoft’s riskiest product will be the next version of Windows, per ZDNet. (We assume he means that Windows is the most important part of the company, so any new version is a risk.)

