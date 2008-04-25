Ballmer Gives Some Hope To Vista Haters (MSFT)

Do you hate Vista? You’re not alone, but you might be in luck. Steve Ballmer said that Microsoft might be willing to keep XP on the shelves past June 30, the day it was originally going to pull the old operating system.



This is an embarassing concession on Steve’s part. But it’s less embarassing than tales of people paying extra to downgrade their Vista machines. Or even worse – switching to Macs.

See Also:

Why Vista Is Failing: R&D Budget Went To Springsteen Cover Band

Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings Preview: Street Expecting Strong Quarter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.