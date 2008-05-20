Ballmer Vs. The Egg Tosser (MSFT)

Microsoft (MSFT) is the company plenty of people love to hate. But they generally don’t demonstrate it the way that this Hungarian numbskull did — standing up in the middle of a talk Steve Ballmer was giving at a university, throwing eggs at the CEO and imploring him on behalf of “the Hungarian people” to “give that money back!” (we presume, it’s hard to tell exactly what he’s yelling).



General consensus on the Web is that this is hilarious. And it is sort of funny, once you realise that the guy isn’t trying to actually, you know, harm Ballmer. Because he could have, right? Anyway, we think Ballmer handles the whole thing pretty well.



