Ballmer: We're "Done" With Buying Yahoo

As expected, Steve Ballmer hasn’t changing his tune about buying Yahoo now that Jerry’s stepping down:



Bloomberg: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Steve Ballmer said all acquisition talks with Yahoo! Inc. are “done,” even after Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang said he would step down. Yahoo fell as much as 13 per cent in Nasdaq trading.

“We thought we had something that made sense. Didn’t make sense to them. We’ve moved on,” Ballmer, 52, said today at a shareholder meeting in Bellevue, Washington.

Steve did dangle a juicy search partnership again, though:

He reiterated that a partnership between Microsoft and Yahoo in the Internet-search market is an “an interesting possibility.” There are no talks about such a partnership, he said today.

Yahoo should pursue this offer immediately.

