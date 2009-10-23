Ballmer: Blu-Ray Coming To Xbox As An Accessory

Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Steve Ballmer recently sat down for an interview with Gizmodo. In the first segment, he discusses gaming. Some highlights:



Ballmer said he didn’t see the need to get Blu-Ray “in there”, because “you’ll be able to get Blu-ray drives as accessories.” In a follow-up, a Microsoft spokesman said that the ability to stream movies in 1080p from the Zune store solves the issue for now, and that they had no comment on future plans. Clear enough?

Microsoft’s goal is to make the Xbox the source of “the best entertainment–overall entertainment, not just gaming entertainment.” The upcoming expansion of Xbox Live seems to be in this sense more central to their plan for the Xbox than Natal.

Gizmodo is drooling over Natal. Ballmer has nothing to say about it other than that the only thing he is focused on with it is “getting it shipped.”

