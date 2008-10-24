Ballmer, Bezos, Ellison, and Murdoch Out $20 Billion

175 CEOs at the US’s biggest companies have lost $42.3 billion or 28% of their equity stakes since their companies began their fiscal years, reports the Wall Street Journal. (But it’s all paper money, right?)



Among the biggest losers were tech/media titans we know and love: Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Jeff Bezos, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Steve Ballmer, Oracle’s (ORCL) Larry Ellison and News Corp’s (NWS) Rupert Murdoch.

Oracle Corp.’s Larry Ellison: $6.6 billion

Microsoft Corp.’s Steve Ballmer: $4.8 billion

News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch: $3.9 billion.

Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos: $4.2 billion

(Photos by AP)

