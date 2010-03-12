Guess Who's Way Richer Than Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs might be a genius visionary creating “magical” projects — at least in his mind — but he’s a poor man compared to his tech peers.



The Forbes 400 list puts his net worth at $5.5 billion, less than half of Jeff Bezos who has $12.3 billion.

The difference between having $5.5 billion and $12.3 billion is probably negligible, at least in terms of how you can spend it, so we doubt Steve cares too much. (Unless we’re just being naive here. We supposed people worth billions spend themselves to the poor house.)

So, that’s a lesson to the young visionaries out there. Don’t get forced out of your company, then end up back at the company, turning it around, but having less stock in it.

Here’s some tech luminaries from the list:

#2 – Bill Gates $53 billion

#6 – Larry Ellison, CEO Oracle, worth $28 billion. Oracle bought 57 companies in the last 5 years

#24 – Sergey Brin, Larry Page Founders of Google, worth $17.5 billion.

#33 Steve Ballmer, CEO Microsoft, worth $14.5 billion

#37 Michael Dell, Founder of Dell, worth $13.5 billion

#43 Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, worth $12.3 billion

#117 Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google worth $6.3 billion

#136 Steve Jobs, Apple founder/CEO, worth $5.5 billion

#212 Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook worth $4 billion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.