Ballmer Bags More Yahoos

In March, Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bragged that since the proposed Microsoft-Yahoo merger fell apart, he had poached 10 technologists from the Sunnyvale company.



Today, he can notch his belt three more times.

TechFlash reports Yongdong Wang, the former Yahoo VP in charge of international search, and Knut Risvik, a one-time Yahoo chief architect, will follow the popular trail to Redmond.

Earlier, we reported that former Yahoo VP of operations Kevin Timmons will join Microsoft (MSFT) to run its data centre services organisation.

TechFlash put together a chart yesterday to show how well Microsoft is doing poaching Yahoo’s (YHOO) talent, even before today’s news:

